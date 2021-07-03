Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARGL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Argyle Security has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.
About Argyle Security
