Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Argyle Security, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARGL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Argyle Security has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

About Argyle Security

Argyle Security, Inc, a detention and commercial security provider, engages in designing and integrating electronic security solutions in the United States. It operates through ISI, MCS, PDI, Com-Tec, and MCS Fire & Security business units. The ISI business unit designs, engineers, supplies, installs, and maintains an array of detention systems and equipment that include detention hardware, such as prison bars, locks, and locking systems; security glass; security furniture comprising metal furniture; detention grade hollow metal doors; frames; and windows and related accessories.

