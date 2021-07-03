Arionum 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $110,391.83 and $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.62 or 0.06408157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.22 or 0.01459240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00403644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00165709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00619235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00419411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.35 or 0.00338939 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

