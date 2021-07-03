Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.17.

ARWR stock traded down $21.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 7,344,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

