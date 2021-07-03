Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.48% from the company’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $21.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,276. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

