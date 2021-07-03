Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $216.97 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $216,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

KDP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 4,526,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

