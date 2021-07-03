Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $574.11 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,662 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $574,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $182.62 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

