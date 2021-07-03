Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 779,416 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $190,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.57. 1,765,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

