Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 9,764,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,931,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,764,800 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Ford Motor worth $489,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 43,121,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,467,360. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

