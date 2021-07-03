Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 982,003 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,407,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 982,003 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vale were worth $372,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 0.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vale by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. 20,370,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,725,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

