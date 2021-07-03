Aryacoin Market Cap Tops $2.91 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $31,300.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000274 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

