Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $32.69. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 17,855 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.