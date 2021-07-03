Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $209.22 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $199.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 266,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,408. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

