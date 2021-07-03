Assetmark Inc. Acquires 34,176 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.58. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

