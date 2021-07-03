Assetmark Inc. Sells 147,336 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,336 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

