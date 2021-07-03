Assetmark Inc. Sells 20,797 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 686,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

