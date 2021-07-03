Assetmark Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

