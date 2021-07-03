Assetmark Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

