Assetmark Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

