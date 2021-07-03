Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

