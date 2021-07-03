Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

