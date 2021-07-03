Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

