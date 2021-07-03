At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. At Home Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.