ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Up 0%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 6,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 27,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $893,000.

