Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after buying an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,287 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

