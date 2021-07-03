AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,219 shares of company stock worth $6,580,107 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 238,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,639. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

