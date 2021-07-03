AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.13

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 5040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,219 shares of company stock worth $6,580,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.