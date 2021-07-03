Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Avantor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock valued at $111,605,089. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

