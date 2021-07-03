AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $52.75 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

