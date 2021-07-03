Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Avient by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 201,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $256,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Avient by 148.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

