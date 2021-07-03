Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $37.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.