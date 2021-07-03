AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

