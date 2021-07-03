Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.70 ($44.35).

BOSS opened at €46.77 ($55.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.15. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €48.90 ($57.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

