Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €78.00 ($91.76) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

Shares of LXS opened at €59.04 ($69.46) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

