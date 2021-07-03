Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $87.01 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00026760 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $87.01 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00686028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00080165 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,715,439 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

