Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $406,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $60.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.