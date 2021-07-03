Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $498,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,104,253 shares of company stock valued at $300,837,892. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.