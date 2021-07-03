Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

