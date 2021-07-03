Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,655 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

