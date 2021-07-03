Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 914 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

