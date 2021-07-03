Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310.20 ($4.05). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 306.80 ($4.01), with a volume of 4,399,459 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.