Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

