Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 1,520 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 191.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NYSE:PAC opened at $107.50 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

