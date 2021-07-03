Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 1,291 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

