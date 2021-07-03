Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $319,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.41 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

