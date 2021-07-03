Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $83,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.