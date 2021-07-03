Banco de Sabadell S.A Makes New $115,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

