Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,319 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.