Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

FR stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

