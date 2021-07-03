Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 906,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.78%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.