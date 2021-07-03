Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

BCMXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 14.22%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.81%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

